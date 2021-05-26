Why Go for Stocks, Active Management in an Inflationary Environment?
Amid ample chatter about rising inflation, investors are scurrying for ideas and strategies to guard against the impact of rising consumer prices. Although much of the talk revolves around transitory inflation, meaning a high Consumer Price Index (CPI) could be fleeting, investors should prepare for a longer-than-expected period of higher prices, and active management may be the avenue for doing just that. In fact, investors can glean important insight from how active managers are positioning portfolios to grapple with rising prices.www.etftrends.com