Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Biden’s American Rescue Plan Boosting Munis, ‘BAB’

By Tom Lydon
etftrends.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapitol Hill and Wall Street are in two different cities, but when they interact on a regular basis, the results can beneficial for investors. A prime example of investors deriving benefit from a policy push is the recent passage of the American Rescue Plan, which fixed income market observers view as a plus for municipal bonds. There could be benefits for taxable munis, which are accessible with the Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEArca: BAB).

www.etftrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muni Bonds#Municipal Bonds#Government Bonds#Capital Cities#Private Investors#Income Investors#Capitol Hill#The American Rescue Plan#State#Aaa#S P#Etf Education Channel#Invesco Etf#Taxable Munis#Income Market Observers#Direct Aid#Market#Policy#Fixed Income#Muni Bond Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
U.S. PoliticsFinancial Times

Federal Reserve to unwind its emergency purchases of US corporate bonds

The Federal Reserve said that it would start selling the corporate bonds and fixed income funds that it bought to stabilise the financial system last year, unwinding unprecedented emergency measures that electrified markets and brought down borrowing costs for companies reeling from the pandemic. The US central bank said on...
EconomyNewnan Times-Herald

Biden’s “Made in American Tax Plan” promises to hurt Georgians and insurers

President Biden released his audacious American Jobs Plan along with his Made in America Tax Plan, which are intended to revitalize our country’s infrastructure and the economy. But the efforts promise to be both problematic and massively expensive, with a price tag of around $2 trillion. Within the patriotic-sounding Made...
bondbuyer.com

Muni advocates underwhelmed by Biden proposals

The public finance community is largely disappointed with the limited scope of the municipal bond provisions proposed by the Biden administration’s Treasury Department last week. The so-called “Green Book,” which lays out suggested tax law changes the White House supports in concert with its budget request, proposed the authorization of...
Businessetftrends.com

The China Recovery Brings Risks to Emerging Market Investors

Global central banks have been largely accommodative as they battle the impacts of the pandemic on their economies. Lower rates and liquidity have helped push economies ahead and through the worst of the Covid-19 crisis. While accommodative monetary and fiscal policy actions are set to continue for the U.S., China, which experienced an expeditious recovery, has reversed course. As exhibit 1 shows, China’s economy has recovered much more quickly from the pandemic than other major economies.
Bowling Green, OHsent-trib.com

BG bullish on budget: $7.3 million coming from American Rescue Plan

The City of Bowling Green’s finances are looking rosy so far in 2021 – but those numbers will continue to bear watching throughout the rest of the year. Council’s finance committee received its quarterly report on the city’s budget Monday from Finance Director Brian Bushong. “This report, I think, will...
Marketsetftrends.com

Investors Looking to China for Robust Returns in Fixed Income

When it comes to finding yield in other parts of the globe, investors appear ready and willing to accept the risks. “Global investors are warming to Chinese bonds after a temporary sell-off and are looking at safer alternatives beyond sovereign debt to tap higher yields and boost returns,” a Wall Street Journal article noted.
Minoritiesetftrends.com

ETF Edge: Tom Lydon Talks the First LGBTQ ETF, ‘LGBT’

With pride month currently underway, there’s no time like the present to learn more about the world’s first LGBTQ ETF, the LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF (NASDAQ: LGBT). CNBC’s Seema Mody filled in as host on “ETF Edge” to discuss LGBT and its holdings with Tom Lydon, ETF Trends CEO, Bob Tull of Procure Holdings, and Andrew McOrmond, managing director of Wallachbeth Capital.
CharitiesGovExec.com

How to Maximize Nonprofit Impact with the American Rescue Plan

Currently, there are at least 1.4 million nonprofit, tax exempt organizations in the United States. These groups, including charities and foundations, spend nearly $2 trillion annually. If you stacked that much money in $100 bills, the pile would reach 1,262 miles into space. Nonprofits now find themselves in a pivotal...
Economymoneyweek.com

The real problem of Universal Basic Income (UBI)

Let’s say you are unemployed and someone offers you $15 an hour to work a 40-hour week as a shift manager at McDonald’s in the US. That would give you $600 a week. It’s not a fortune. It’s not awful either. So all other things being equal, if you were in need of work you’d probably take it. But what if someone else was offering you a little over $600 a week if you didn’t take it? $650 perhaps — to stay at home instead. My guess is that you might think twice.
Retailetftrends.com

Putnam Investments Q&A – Discussing Their New Active ETFs

Last week Putnam Investments released a suite of ETFs focused on mutual funds and investment trusts. ETF Trends was able to speak with Carlo Forcione, Head of Product Strategy at Putnam, about the launch of the firm’s first active ETFs, which included thoughts on how they will leave an impact in the investing world.
Marketsetftrends.com

Some Junk Bonds Still Offer Big Yields. Knowing Where to Look Is Key

Broadly speaking, investors view emerging markets as riskier than developed economies, and the same is true when comparing high-yield corporate bonds with investment-grade fare. Combine emerging markets and junk bonds and the ingredients are there for risky and volatile recipe. That doesn’t mean the asset class should be ignored. The VanEck...
Currenciesai-cio.com

Look Out, Dollar: The Yuan Will Keep Surging, Says Ray Dalio

The demise of the US dollar’s worldwide eminence has been foretold many a time. Still, it remains the globe’s reserve denomination. But watch out for a comer currency, whose rise will be faster than anyone expects. That’s Ray Dalio’s take. The yuan will reach 5% to 10% of global foreign...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

NY Fed says it will begin to sell corporate bond ETFs on June 7

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. By Jonnelle Marte and Kate Duguid. (Reuters) -The...
Marketsetftrends.com

ESG ETFs Don’t Need to Be Pricey

Amid the tidal wave of demand for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment strategies, ETF issuers are leading the way. Model portfolios are a big part of that. For advisors with clients clamoring for sustainable investing strategies – and these days, plenty are doing just that – the good news is that the marriage of sustainable funds and model portfolios don’t have to pinch clients’ bottom lines with unnecessary fees. That’s important because fund fees play pivotal parts in long-term investors outcomes.