Biden’s American Rescue Plan Boosting Munis, ‘BAB’
Capitol Hill and Wall Street are in two different cities, but when they interact on a regular basis, the results can beneficial for investors. A prime example of investors deriving benefit from a policy push is the recent passage of the American Rescue Plan, which fixed income market observers view as a plus for municipal bonds. There could be benefits for taxable munis, which are accessible with the Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEArca: BAB).www.etftrends.com