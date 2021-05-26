Cancel
Chenango County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Madison, Oneida, Otsego by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chenango; Madison; Oneida; Otsego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ONEIDA...NORTHWESTERN OTSEGO...SOUTHEASTERN MADISON AND NORTHEASTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES At 242 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Middleville to near Plymouth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Several reports of downed trees and wires with this line of thunderstorms. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brookfield, Edmeston, Waterville, Sherburne, Pittsfield, Springfield, Richfield Springs, Burlington, New Berlin and Columbus. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Oneida County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Protect tender plants from the cold this morning. Target Area: Northern Oneida FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Mohawk, NYObserver-Dispatch

Mohawk Valley to get a taste of summer this week

The mercury is expected to rise into the lower 80s later this week across the Mohawk Valley, a first taste of summertime heat. The warm spell is above average, but nothing record-breaking, said National Weather Service lead meteorologist Mike Kistner. “To get into the 80s toward the middle to end...
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Otsego; Schuyler; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Overnight low temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Lackawanna and Pike counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Chenango County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chenango, Cortland, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Madison The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Chenango County in central New York Central Cortland County in central New York Southern Madison County in central New York * Until 1215 AM EDT. * At 914 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cortland, Homer, Truxton, Otselic, McGraw, Cuyler, East Homer, De Ruyter, Munsons Corners, South Cortland, Deruyter, Mc Graw and Cortland West.