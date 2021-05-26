newsbreak-logo
Ellis County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 152 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Yocemento, moving southeast at 10 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Yocemento around 200 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Antonino, Hays, Schoenchen, Munjor and Toulon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...3.00IN WIND...<50MPH

Ellis County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellis; Rush SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL RUSH AND SOUTHERN ELLIS COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 PM CDT At 1031 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Munjor, moving north at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hays, Catherine, Schoenchen, Yocemento, Toulon, Munjor and Antonino. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central Kansas.
Ellis County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Target Area: Ellis; Trego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TREGO AND SOUTHWESTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 912 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trego Center, moving southeast at 30 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Cedar Bluff and Trego Center. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...3.00IN WIND...60MPH