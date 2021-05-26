Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 152 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Yocemento, moving southeast at 10 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Yocemento around 200 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Antonino, Hays, Schoenchen, Munjor and Toulon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...3.00IN WIND...<50MPH