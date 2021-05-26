Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 14:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland Southwestern Frederick County in north central Maryland North central Loudoun County in northern Virginia Northeastern Clarke County in northwestern Virginia Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 251 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Charles Town, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Charles Town, Shepherdstown, Brunswick, Ranson, Harpers Ferry, Corporation Of Ranson, Lovettsville, Bolivar, Sharpsburg, Shenandoah Junction, Middleway, Rosemont, Burkittsville, Gapland, Brownsville, Antietam, Petersville, Pleasantville, Millville and Rippon. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH