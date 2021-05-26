Severe Weather Statement issued for Luzerne by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Luzerne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LUZERNE COUNTY At 252 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fairmount Spgs, or 11 miles north of Berwick, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Muhlenberg, Nanticoke, Harveys Lake, Shickshinny, New Columbus, Sweet Valley, Huntington Mills, Alden, Pikes Creek and Lee. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov