Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

On the afternoon of Sunday, May 16th, a procession of cars will pass through Hagerstown in recognition of graduating high school seniors in Washington County. The procession will begin at the Longmeadow Shopping Center at the north end of town, and will follow Oak Hill Avenue and Potomac Street south through Hagerstown to finish at Wilson Blvd. Officers from the Hagerstown Police Department and the Hagerstown Fire Department will lead the procession, and the Auxiliary Police will direct traffic along the route. The procession is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM; cross traffic at the various intersections along the route will be forced to stop and yield to the procession. It is anticipated that cross traffic may be delayed five to ten minutes while the procession navigates the route. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid the procession route.