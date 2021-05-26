newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Warren, Northern Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Warren; Northern Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN WARREN AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 252 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Huletts Landing, or 7 miles northwest of Whitehall, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Huletts Landing, Putnam, Shelving Rock, Dresden Center, Sabbath Day Point, Putnam Station, Silver Bay, Snody Dock, Clemons, Ottenburgs Ramp and North Bolton. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huletts Landing, NY
City
Silver Bay, NY
County
Washington County, NY
County
Warren County, NY
City
Putnam Station, NY
City
Clemons, NY
State
Washington State
City
Whitehall, NY
City
Dresden, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Storm#Northern Warren#Northern Washington#Northeastern Warren#Wind#Dresden Center#Severity#Shelter#Outdoors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Saratoga County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Saratoga, Southeast Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Southeast Warren FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures between 34 and 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Saratoga and Southeast Warren Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Fulton County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Rensselaer, Montgomery, Northern Washington, Schoharie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Rensselaer; Montgomery; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Washington; Western Greene; Western Ulster FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Vermont, the northern Berkshires of western Massachusetts and the Mohawk and Schoharie valleys, eastern Catskills, northern Taconics and Washington County in eastern New York. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.