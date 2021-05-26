Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Warren, Northern Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Warren; Northern Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN WARREN AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 252 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Huletts Landing, or 7 miles northwest of Whitehall, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Huletts Landing, Putnam, Shelving Rock, Dresden Center, Sabbath Day Point, Putnam Station, Silver Bay, Snody Dock, Clemons, Ottenburgs Ramp and North Bolton. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.