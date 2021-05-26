Flood Warning issued for Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:21:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pushmataha The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Kiamichi River near Antlers affecting Pushmataha County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Kiamichi River near Antlers. * Until late tonight. * At 1:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 26.8 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river crested near 27 feet earlier today and has begun falling. It is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, minor flooding begins along the west bank of the Kiamichi River near Moyers. Campers along the river should move to higher ground. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, minor flooding occurs along the west bank of the Kiamichi River near Moyers. Campers should move to higher ground.