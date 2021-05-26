Cancel
Norwich, CT

Pool water, supplies in high demand this year

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFSB) – Pool problems are springing up. Pool owners say they’re having a hard time getting water delivery and even longer searches for chlorine tablets. Families have had to wait weeks for water delivery. Pool water companies are busy. Martin McKinney, the owner of Irish Springs, has six tankers on...

www.wfsb.com
