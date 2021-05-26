newsbreak-logo
Rothenberg’s grand slam in 1st inning sends Duke by FSU 12-1

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Rothenberg hit his second career grand slam in a five-run first inning and No. 9 seed Duke beat fifth-seeded Florida State 12-1 on Wednesday in the ACC Tournament for its ninth straight victory.

Duke (30-20) faces Miami in a pool-play game on Thursday and Florida State (29-23) plays the Hurricanes on Friday.

Rothenberg tripled to start the third before scoring on Graham Pauley’s single for a 6-0 lead. Erikson Nichols added a RBI single in a three-run fifth and a two-run homer in a three-run ninth.

Rothenberg also hit a grand slam in the 2019 ACC Tournament against Notre Dame.

Duke starter Billy Seidl (4-0) struck out six and gave up just three hits in 3 1/3 innings. Florida State starter Bryce Hubbart (6-5) walked two and allowed four runs without recording an out in the first.

Robby Martin drilled his 11th home run of the season for Florida State in the fourth inning. He finished with two of Florida State’s four hits.

