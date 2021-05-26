Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schenectady County, NY

Troopers: Five cited in Schenectady County underage alcohol sting; Three Glenville, two Rotterdam

By Steven Cook
Posted by 
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZV6uS_0aCHC6Vf00
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

SCHENECTADY COUNTY – Employees at five Schenectady County businesses sold alcohol to someone underage during a recent underage alcohol sting, state police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The employees accused of selling were each arrested and charged with misdemeanors, state police said.

Employees at four other businesses checked, all in Glenville, did not sell and passed, troopers said.

Establishments are checked using a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth, officials said. When asked for ID, they show their real ID.

Those charged and the businesses they worked for:

Tristan R. Miller, 23, of Schenectady, an employee at the Sunoco on Burdeck Street in Rotterdam, charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child – alcohol, and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage.

Christopher M. Karlau, 25, of Rotterdam, an employee at the Sunoco on Saratoga Road in Glenville, charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child- alcohol and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage.

Clare J. Imbody, 31, of Schenectady, an employee at Speedway on Saratoga Road in Glenville, charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child- alcohol and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage.

Dolores L. Sutherland, 57, of Schenectady, an employee at Market 32 on Saratoga Road in Glenville, charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child- alcohol and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage.

Jack N. Peguillan, 23, of Latham, an employee at Speedway on Freeman’s Bridge Road in Glenville, charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child- alcohol and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage.

Each of the five were issued tickets and released to appear in court later.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: News, Schenectady County

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
1K+
Followers
79
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenville, NY
County
Schenectady County, NY
Schenectady County, NY
Crime & Safety
Schenectady County, NY
Government
City
Latham, NY
City
Rotterdam, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverage#Real Id#County Police#State Police#State Troopers#County Court#State Court#Speedway#Market 32#Freeman S Bridge Road#Sunoco#Dailygazette Com#Saratoga Road#Misdemeanors#Burdeck Street#Establishments#Plainclothes#Employees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Schenectady County, NYWRGB

Schenectady Greenmarket provides access to vaccinations

SCHENECTADY COUNTY (WRGB) — Schenectady County is partnering with the Schenectady Greenmarket to help get people vaccinated. On Sunday, they held a vaccination clinic during market hours, outside of the Karen B. Johnson Library, which is around the corner from the market. : Schenectady Greenmarket partners with CDTA to give...
Schenectady County, NYWNYT

Woman dies in Schenectady County fire

PRINCETOWN - A woman is dead after a fire at a home in Schenectady County. State police say they responded to the fire on Weast Road in the town of Princetown just before 6:30 Thursday evening. They said someone was trapped inside, but responders couldn't get into the home because...
Schenectady, NYDaily Gazette

Five candidates seek two Schenectady school board seats

Schenectady City School District residents will have a chance to select two school board members Tuesday, members who will serve as the district looks to fill key leadership positions, including superintendent; to rebuild trust with the community and staff; and to help students recover academically, emotionally and socially from the pandemic.
Schenectady, NYDaily Gazette

Court fight continues over demolition of landmark Nicholaus Building

SCHENECTADY — Forty-nine months after the landmark Nicholaus Building was torn down, its owners are still fighting for compensation. Their lawsuit against the city of Schenectady was dismissed in U.S. District Court in Albany on May 4 and their lawyers on May 12 began a new action in state Supreme Court in Schenectady County seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
Schenectady, NYDaily Gazette

The Costumer to open superstore in Mohawk Harbor

SCHENECTADY — The Costumer will be moving its Colonie operations to Schenectady and opening a new retail store at Mohawk Harbor. Co-owner Erik Johnsen said Wednesday the move will increase efficiency by consolidating operations in the city where The Costumer was founded 104 years ago. But the decision was driven...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Plan ahead: Events coming up in the Capital Region

ALBANY – With the Tulip Festival not in person for the second year in a row, the public can use the hashtag #518TulipTracker to enjoy tulips online during May. Participants can enjoy the self-guided Tulip and Garden driving tour available on Discover Albany’s website which includes flowers at nearly 40 historic and heritage sites, attractions and parks.
Schenectady County, NYDaily Gazette

Cheesemaker, pet shelter, COVID medical team among Good News honorees

GLENVILLE — A diverse group of Schenectady County organizations were honored Thursday with the 2021 Good News Awards. The Chamber of Schenectady County bestows the awards each year upon businesses, organizations and individuals who have achieved significant growth; occupied a new or newly renovated building; reached a significant anniversary; launched a unique product or service; displayed extraordinary community support; or become a notable success story.