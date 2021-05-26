Troopers: Five cited in Schenectady County underage alcohol sting; Three Glenville, two Rotterdam

PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

SCHENECTADY COUNTY – Employees at five Schenectady County businesses sold alcohol to someone underage during a recent underage alcohol sting, state police said.

The employees accused of selling were each arrested and charged with misdemeanors, state police said.

Employees at four other businesses checked, all in Glenville, did not sell and passed, troopers said.

Establishments are checked using a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth, officials said. When asked for ID, they show their real ID.

Those charged and the businesses they worked for:

Tristan R. Miller, 23, of Schenectady, an employee at the Sunoco on Burdeck Street in Rotterdam, charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child – alcohol, and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage.

Christopher M. Karlau, 25, of Rotterdam, an employee at the Sunoco on Saratoga Road in Glenville, charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child- alcohol and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage.

Clare J. Imbody, 31, of Schenectady, an employee at Speedway on Saratoga Road in Glenville, charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child- alcohol and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage.

Dolores L. Sutherland, 57, of Schenectady, an employee at Market 32 on Saratoga Road in Glenville, charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child- alcohol and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage.

Jack N. Peguillan, 23, of Latham, an employee at Speedway on Freeman’s Bridge Road in Glenville, charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child- alcohol and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage.

Each of the five were issued tickets and released to appear in court later.

