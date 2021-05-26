Lindsey Vonn speaks about her mental health journey at 2021 International Athletes' Forum

During an appearance on the My Mom’s Basement podcast, AEW star Eddie Kingston talked about mental health struggles:. “Growing up the way I grew up wasn’t bad, but I saw things and I heard things. My parents were always very open with me. They never wanted to hide anything, or they never took anything as being shameful. They never thought trying to get help to better your life was wrong. They tried to instill that in me. So, when I’m talking about my mental health issues or when I talk about me on Zoloft, people are like, ‘Thank you so much for saying that.’ I’m like, what’s the big deal? But you know what, if that helps people with me talking, then good. I’d rather be known for helping people with opening up and feeling better – trust me, I’d love to still be world champion – but at the end of the day, if something crazy happens where it doesn’t, if I help people kind of open up more and not be ashamed of their mental health or be ashamed to talk about it, then I’ve won. I don’t see the big deal of getting help. We’re all whacked, and none of us are perfect. Show me the perfect person, and I’ll show you a liar. So, what’s the point of lying to ourselves? We have to love ourselves at some point. If we don’t love ourselves, then we can’t love nobody else. Take what you are, embrace who you are, and get better. That’s it. Try your best to get better and love yourself.”

