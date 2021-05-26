Virginia Beach Oceanfront bar to become police station

Renovations will begin soon on a small Oceanfront bar that will be turned into a station for police officers who patrol the resort area.

The 2,100-square-foot space is at 2110 Atlantic Ave., which has been occupied by the bar called The Boxx.

The landlord, Stephan Michaels, said the lease has been finalized. The Boxx is still operating, but will move out within the next week.

Michaels said a city representative had mentioned during a meeting with the Atlantic Avenue Association that the police department was looking for available property. The stars aligned when his tenant gave notice to move out.

“It couldn’t have been better timing,” Michaels said. “We are right on the heels of summer.”

The office is part of the police department’s efforts to increase its visibility in the resort area . It’s near the locations where 10 people were shot, including two who died, in a chaotic night of violence March 26. Officers will use the office to work, hold meetings and take breaks, said Julie Hill, a spokeswoman for the city.

The proposed lease is for five years, with an option to renew it for another five, Hill said.

“It needs some work before it can be occupied,” Hill said. “VBPD hopes to be in there as quickly as possible.”

Alissa Skelton, 757-995-9043, alissa.skelton@pilotonline.com