Atlantic City, NJ

Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal Getting $2 Million Makeover, Adding Jobs

By Gary Guida
 5 days ago
Looks like a major renovation plan to the tune of two million dollars is coming to the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal according to officials from the Delaware River and Bay Authority. The Press of Atlantic City reports the makeover to the terminal will include a new coffee shop, a grab-and-go...

ABOUT

Lite Rock 96.9 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Lewes#South Jersey#The Makeover#Cruise#Renovations#Adding Jobs#Bay Authority#Sunset Lounge#The Cape May Zoo#The Cape May Terminal#Food And Retail#Ferry Park#Delaware Bay#Delaware River#Atlantic County#Cashiers#Bartenders#Flexible Schedules#Servers#Supervisors
