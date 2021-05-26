Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal Getting $2 Million Makeover, Adding Jobs

Residents of Stone Harbor are being advised to boil their drinking water until further notice. A failed test after a maintenance task signaled the need for the advisory. According to Borough of Stone Harbor officials, "Our water system recently conducted maintenance to our water storage tank and failed to perform required volatile organic compound (VOC) and total coliform testing prior to placing the water storage tank back online on May 21, 2021. We have flushed the system so that water from the water storage tank is no longer in the distribution system. However, in absence of total coliform sampling results, we are issuing a boil water advisory until further notice. Total coliform, if present, may be an indicator of E.coli which are a bacteria that can make you sick, and are especially a concern for people with weakened immune systems. As our customers, you have a right to know what happened and what we are doing to correct this situation."