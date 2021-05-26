Police investigating shots fired complaint in Delmar

DELMAR, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Tuesday morning in Delmar. We’re told that at around 8:45 a.m., troopers responded to the 36000 block of Providence Church Road for a report of shots fired at a residence. Investigation revealed that two individuals were inside the home sleeping when they heard a popping noise at around 2:30 a.m. They told police they initially thought it was someone at their door, but after looking outside and not seeing anyone, they went back to sleep.