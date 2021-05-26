Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

A New Ice Cream Food Truck Rolls Into Lubbock

By Emily Claire
Posted by 
Talk 1340
Talk 1340
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest sweet treat to cool you off in the Texas heat is rolling its way through Lubbock. Having just opened on May 22nd, I'm pleased to share Lubbock’s newest food truck: 806 Roll N' Go. The truck is serving up ice cream treats in the form of soft serve and rolled ice cream. That’s right, rolled ice cream. Serving up the creamy dessert in this way is not a new phenomenon (there are other places that do it in Lubbock), but it's still just as unique and fun to eat as you might expect.

kkam.com
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
690
Followers
1K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Food & Drinks
Lubbock, TX
Restaurants
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Trucks#Soft Serve#Food Drink#Dessert#Summer Heat#Facebook And Instagram#Strawberry Cheesecake#Fruity Pebbles Cereal#Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Talk 1340

Lubbock Will Soon Have A Giant Mosquito Problem

The recent rain we have had in Lubbock has been really nice. My yard looks great and the water bill is being kept low. For months now our area has been in a drought and the recent rains must have helped with that. Oh and another benefit? Lake Alan Henry is full again.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Talk 1340

New Lubbock Brewery Takes Big Step Toward Opening

Calling all lovers of craft beer and everything local in Lubbock: a new brewery is making its way to the Hub City. Here's what we know so far. The Good Line Beer Company unfortunately does not have much information out there. Their official website is sparse, only stating that the "first thing you learn is that you always gotta wait," along with the header: "Fresh. Local. Craft. Beer." This gives us a peek into what they're all about, but just a small one.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Talk 1340

Devastating 2020 Lubbock Crime Report Shows ‘Friendliest City in America’ Still Needs Work

It's been a little over five years since that one billboard first went up claiming that Lubbock is 'The Friendliest City in America.'. That billboard was put up in part by Reagor-Dykes Auto Group. It was an attempt to make the city seem more appealing to outside vendors. Many residents noted some major irony in the statement, and if you don't understand why, then you either didn’t live in Lubbock before 2018, or you don’t follow the news very closely.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Talk 1340

Lake Alan Henry Back to 100 Percent Capacity

The rains received across the South Plains over the past week have been very beneficial. Beneficial for landowners, beneficial for farmers, and beneficial for the City of Lubbock, the owner of Lake Alan Henry. Lake Alan Henry is one of Lubbock's three primary sources of drinking water, in addition to...
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Talk 1340

Lubbock Animal Services To Host Summer Spay-Cation

Have a new dog or cat that needs to get spayed or neutered? Are you also a citizen of Lubbock? If the answer to that question is "yes", then get ready for Lubbock Animal Services Summer "Spay" Cation event. We all know it's important to control the pet population. We...
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Talk 1340

Lubbock Dog ‘Chance’ Found Shot & Fighting for His Life

I will never understand how anyone could be cruel to a companion animal. To me, pets are the epitome of innocence, dedication, and unconditional love. The fact that there are people who would hurt a pet and leave them to suffer is something I can never even begin to process. I just hate it, it hurts me, it upsets me.
Texas StatePosted by
Talk 1340

Gallery: See 5 of the Largest Water Parks in Texas

They say that everything is bigger in Texas. That statement is absolutely true when it comes to these waterparks. Whether they have record breaking rides, are located on massive plots of land or pack the most attractions, these are some of the largest water parks in Texas. Lubbock Pools &...
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Talk 1340

Furr’s May Never Open Its Doors in Lubbock Again

Lubbock’s Furr’s Fresh Buffet as we know it could be gone forever. The last remaining Lubbock location was forced to close its doors in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but said this past March that they would reopen once Texas' mask mandate was lifted. But here we are days...
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Talk 1340

10 Perfect Weekend Getaway Spots Near Lubbock

Looking for a weekend getaway this summer? Whether you want to check out a big city, go camping or head to a lake, I've got you covered. Here are 10 weekend getaway spots within a six-hour drive of Lubbock. 10 Best Weekend Getaways Near Lubbock. These are some of the...
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Talk 1340

Lubbock Could Have a New Lake in 20 Years

Have you ever wished Buffalo Springs Lake was a little closer to Lubbock than what it is? If city leaders and planners have their way, in 20 years you will be spending Memorial Day weekend at Lake #7, also known as the Jim Bertram Lake. The location is between East...
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Talk 1340

Big and Rich to Perform in Lubbock for Frenship Foundation Event

Lubbock's live music calendar is really starting to fill-up, post COVID-19 pandemic, and a major country music act is coming to the United Supermarkets Arena. Big and Rich, with Cowboy Troy, will perform at the United Supermarkets Arena on Sunday, September 19. Big and Rich is the headliner for the Frenship Foundation for Leadership's inaugural benefit concert.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Talk 1340

Joyland Closes Due to Insane Flooding

Joyland was drenched in Monday's storms. I don't know about your neighborhood, but North Lubbock was stomped by Monday night's rainstorms. I personally have never had as much water flood into my front porch and garage area as I did that night. Joyland Amusement Park sits in Northeast Lubbock and apparently got it worst.