Smart Homes Are Getting Mainstream: 85% Of Americans Bought A Smart Device In 2020
According to the Safewise study, 85% of Americans bought a smart home device in 2020, and three-quarters of them were 44 or younger. Humans have dreamed of smart homes for decades and, when Amazon’s Alexa became widely available in 2013, it became clearer than ever that the concept of smart home wouldn’t stay in the science-fiction territory for much longer. Finally, we would be able to go to bed without getting up to turn off the lights and lock our homes while we’re away.digg.com