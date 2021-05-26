Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Burgers For Cause Raise Over $36,000 In Year One

By Rob Mahon
discoverestevan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChances are you or someone you know stopped by Blackbeard's in Estevan over the last year and picked up a bacon cheeseburger on a Tuesday night. After all, they've sold over 7200 of them in the past 365 days. Yesterday marked the one-year anniversary of Burgers for a Cause, where,...

discoverestevan.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blackbeard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Charity#Burgers#The Estevan Kinsmen#Estevan United Way#Bacon#Regulars#Tuesday Nights#Time#Things#Mind Blowing#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesThe Guardian

Ban the burger! Ways to raise your barbecue game

I always find barbecues underwhelming. Any easy upgrade ideas?. “Vegetables and fruits are the real stars of the barbecue – this is the wisdom of the Middle East,” says chef Itamar Srulovich, whose latest cookbook, written with partner Sarit Packer, is called Chasing Smoke. “Everything that hits the grills get smoky and sweeter, even cabbage.” For something “really special”, Srulovich dresses charred wedges of the humble veg with chopped shallots, chilli and garlic, all fried in butter with a big handful of dill stirred through at the end. Steve Horrell, executive chef of Roth Bar & Grill in Somerset, meanwhile, tops charred hispi cabbage with caesar dressing or aïoli, pangrattato and parmesan, then lets it “all melt together”.
Spokane, WAseattlepi.com

No-Li Brewhouse reaches its goal: raises $80k for local causes

In March, I told you about No-Li Brewhouse’s intention of raising $80,000 for local non-profit organizations and asked the community to step up and join the effort to support children and families in need. (Pictured above: Rep. Marcus Riccelli, Mayor Nadine Woodward, Director Spokane Parks & Recreation Garrett Jones, Mark Star (David’s Pizza), Big Table, and No-Li Brewhouse staff.)
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cutest Fashion Show Raising Money for Good Cause

Tuesday night, the cutest fashion show you'll ever see is helping to raise money for a wonderful cause. And it's #SomethingGood you can be a part of from your own home. The Rise School of Dallas will be hosting its 4th annual Runway for Rise, which is virtual this year due to COVID-19.
Food & Drinkssouthfloridareporter.com

If All The Burgers Eaten Yearly By Americans Were In A Straight Line, They’d Circle The Earth Over 32 Times!

National Hamburger Day on May 28th wraps up National Burger Month and also ushers in summer grilling season. The term hamburger originally derives from Hamburg, Germany‘s second-largest city. In German, Burg means “castle”, “fortified settlement” or “fortified refuge” and is a widespread component of place names. The exact origin of...
Middleburg, VAloudounnow.com

Foxes on the Fence Raises Over $32K

The Middleburg Arts Council’s biennial Foxes on the Fence event raised more than $32,000, according to the town. The event featured 50 cutouts of foxes, hounds and hares created by area artists displayed around town and sold in an online auction. All the proceeds from those sales will benefit town beautification projects and will promote arts in the town.
Monticello, KYCommonwealth Journal

Can't get enough of Pool Hall burgers? Here's a contest for a great cause

MONTICELLO, Ky. -- Wayne County locals and tourists alike can't get enough of the City Pool Hall's famous burgers. Now these classic Pool Hall burgers are bringing the community together for a great cause as they host the First-Annual Burger Eating Contest to help fundraise for the reconstruction of the Restoration House's new roof in downtown Monticello on June 5.
EconomyICV2

ZENESCOPE LIVESTREAMS RAISE OVER $10,000 FOR COMIC SHOPS

The comics publisher Zenescope has raised over $10,000 for independent comic shops via its “Retailer Livestreams” program (see “Zenescope Launching Retailer Livestreams”). Starting in February, Zenescope has done a livestream from a different retailer at least once a month while offering a 50% discount on collectible covers and graphic novels...
California Statevegnews.com

This Vegan Burger Chain Just Raised $7.5 Million to Open Its First Drive-Thru Outside of California

California-based Plant Power Restaurant Group—the parent company of vegan fast-food restaurant chain Plant Power Fast Food (PPFF)—recently raised $7.5 million in a Series A funding raise, led by mission-driven investors Helia Capital USA (a subsidiary of Fusion Ventures), Eat Beyond Global Holdings, and Batta Foods. Founded by entrepreneurs Zac Vouga, Mitch Wallis, and Jeffrey Harris under the corporate motto “changing the world, one burger at a time,” PPFF opened its first location in 2016 in San Diego serving vegan versions of American comfort food classics such as The Big Zac (a burger named after Vouga that replicates McDonald’s Big Mac), chicken tenders, fish filet sandwiches, milkshakes, desserts, and kids meals.
Berea, KYRichmond Register

Berea Garden Tour raises funds for Paws 4 the Cause animal rescue

For Mary Startzman, the Berea Garden Tour fundraising event on Saturday was the perfect combination of her two passions — animals and gardening. The event featured three different houses with lush gardens, which people could pay $15 to see. The proceeds will be donated to Paws 4 the Cause. Startzman,...
Casper, WYPosted by
K2 Radio

Casper Group Raises over $10,000 to Buy Wheelchairs

The group Free Wheelchair Mission has raised over $10,000 in May, culminating with a kayak event and 5k run to help boost awareness, with the money being used to buy wheelchairs for people in developing nations who can't afford them. People of all ages participated in the running event, Move...
Lake Mary, FLfox35orlando.com

Dunkin' raising money for a good cause on Iced Coffee Day

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Dunkin' is celebrating Iced Coffee Day by helping others. The company says $0.50 on any iced coffee sold at participating locations will benefit the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation and its mission to helping children battling hunger and illnesses.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Fast-Food Burgers, Says Science

Have you heard of the most health-conscious restaurant in the United States, the one that tells you exactly what to expect in every bite? Located in downtown Las Vegas, the Heart Attack Grill is arguably the most honest eating establishment in America—unabashedly honest. While most fast-food restaurants try to portray a healthier image, the Heart Attack Grill isn't trying to convince you that eating fast food burgers doesn't come with major side effects.
Sebastian, FLsebastiandaily.com

ShrimpFest Raises Over $70,000 for Local Beneficiaries

The Rotary Club of Sebastian and the Exchange Club of Fellsmere raised over $70,000 for youth sports and organizations throughout North Indian River County over the last 2 years. “We gave over $70,000 away for 2020 and 2021 to the beneficiaries, clubs, and organizations. Without your help, this event would...