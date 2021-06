Taking stock of the industry coming out of the pandemic. The pandemic has impacted us all. We were caught unaware and unprepared, some more than others – but we all had a level of suffering. However, no one had a worse experience than our most fragile and elderly population. As COVID-19 tore through the aging population, it flipped the nursing home industry upside down. The impact was rapid, costly and cataclysmic as it disproportionately attacked the long-term care industry. According to recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports, the United States suffered the loss of over 577,000 citizens nationwide, with an astounding 40% of those deaths coming from residents in long-term care centers.