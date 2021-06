No. 16 Florida State baseball (29-21, 20-16 ACC) topped No. 23 NC State (28-15, 19-14 ACC) in a 15-11 slugfest to salvage their last regular season series. The ‘Noles posted a season high in runs today behind 15 hits and six extra base hits. FSU also produced nine walks and struck out just five times. Eight of nine starters got a hit. On the mound, Florida State struggled for most of the game, but posted three zeroes over the last three innings to win the game. Today’s win was FSU’s fourth of the year when trailing after seven innings. The Seminoles will be the No. 5 seed in the ACC Tournament, with #4 Miami and #9 Duke in their pool.