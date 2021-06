Ever since the world moved to smart devices in the early 2000s, the app industry has exploded. Nowadays, everyone owns at least a mobile device of some type and the average amount of apps on each device is more than eighty! The app industry is expected to reach the $500 billion mark by 2030, but In such a competitive market where there are so many companies looking to capitalize, there is no easy way to guarantee that your app will be successful. While there are a ton of opportunities for app builders, you need to be willing to invest the necessary time, effort and resources to succeed.