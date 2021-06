Night Two! (Real ones will get that that reference 👍🏻) The IIHF World Championships continue for the second day in Latvia, with games starting while we are all sleeping and still making our first cups of coffee in the morning. If you slept in on this Saturday or, you know, were asleep at 4:15 a.m. like a normal person would be, you may have missed some impressive hockey from Blackhawks players and prospects. Most notably, 2020 first-round draft pick Lukas Reichel.