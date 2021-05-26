Cancel
Riverton, WY

Entrants/Golf Teams needed in Riverton for “Dreams in Motion” tourney

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDreams in Motion, a 501 C-3 non-profit organization, hosts its first fundraising golf tournament honoring transplant recipients July 17 at the Riverton (Wyo.) Country Club. “Teams and entrants are needed to support the mission of Dreams in Motion,” says Co-Founder and Riverton, Wyo., native Bruce Tippets. ” One-hundred percent of donations/entry fees will be used for our Heroes. Dreams in Motion’s Mission Statement is to help transplant recipients or other people who are battling life-endangering illnesses. These people are our Heroes, and it’s Dreams in Motion’s intention to fulfill a person’s small dream of having a first-class experience at a college or professional sporting event.”

#Golf Tournament#Professional Golf#College Board#Salt Lake City#Country Club#Co Founder#The University Of Utah#Dreamsinmotioncharity Com#Cody Beers Of Riverton#Wyo#Golfer#Motion Board#Motion Organization#Fundraising#Vernal#Lunch#Green Fees#Heroes#Transplant
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

French television crew shoot history features in Wyoming

GREEN RIVER — A French television crew was in Rock Springs and Green River this week shooting a feature about Sweetwater County history. Headquartered in Paris, Invitation au voyage, (“Invitation to Travel”), which covers international travel, culture, and history, spent the last two weeks in Wyoming, shooting in Cody, Casper, Yellowstone Park, and elsewhere, profiling episodes in Wyoming history. Their subject in Sweetwater County – the Great Diamond Hoax of 1872, arguably the greatest criminal swindle of the Old West.
Natrona County, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

Natrona County dominates 4A West track and field regionals

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - While Kelly Walsh hosted the 4A East track and field regionals in Casper this past weekend, crosstown rivals Natrona County participated in the 4A West track and field regionals in Riverton. Along with hosts Riverton, Jackson, Green River, Rock Springs, Star Valley, Evanston, and...
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

What’s Trending Monday, Wyoming And Beyond

It was really nice to see all the tents up Downtown this weekend, and the overall buzz of events happening throughout the city. It's like we've pulled through all the issues throughout the last year and also, thawed out from Winter. I think it's finally Spring! Take a look at these trending stories to be your office hero this week.
Wyoming StateWyoming Tribune Eagle

Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming plans annual conference on Sept. 10-11

CASPER — Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming will host their annual conference on Sept. 10-11 at the Clarion in Casper. Larry Bentley, Ellie Cushman and Taylor Haynes will host the Friday morning forum. Friday afternoon, Bill Bullard and Karina Jones will speak on behalf of R-Calf regarding several national events that affect ranchers in Wyoming.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Another “STUDY” Lies About Wyoming

Here we go again. Some writer at some website needed to fill his quota for the day so he decided to write an article on The Rudest City In Every State. This time it's the website called Earn/Spend/Live. For Wyoming, he picked Cheyenne. He only wrote two sentences: "Cheyenne is...
Fremont County, WYcounty10.com

Fremont County Arrests: May 17, 2021

Below are the most recent arrest reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency. Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County...
Wyoming Statebuckrail.com

SNAPPED: TCSD holds Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games

JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County School District’s (TCSD) Special Olympic athletes showed up in full force on Friday for the county’s Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games. 15 district athletes competed in two categories of sports; Basketball Skills and Track and Field Events. Scores from Friday’s events will be compiled and...
Wyoming StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

LCCC study: Wyo residents can afford more taxes

Wyoming residents can afford to pay more in taxes, argues an analysis by the Laramie County Community College’s Center for Business and Economic Analysis, citing the state’s already low tax burden and relatively inexpensive cost of living. The analysis, drafted last December, was presented to the Joint Revenue Committee on...
Wyoming StatePosted by
WyoPreps

Wyoming Legion Baseball Standings: May 16, 2021

AA East: (Overall Record Listed First, Then Conference Record) Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming Brewers Festival’s Breweries So Far

Somehow I allowed information pertaining to the Wyoming Brewers Festival to pass me by. Not intentionally of course, but I'm a little disappointed in myself for not know when this was announced. I just wanted to be able to pass the information along to you when it was hot off the presses, ya know?
Wyoming Statebuffalobulletin.com

Restoring the ancients; native Wyo fish reclaim some waters

Wyoming’s Powder, Bighorn and North Platte rivers serve as headwaters of the Missouri River. They begin as trickles in the mountains and rush down into bottomlands as they gain volume. Once, all three ran full with a buffet of warm- and cool-water fish, from the prehistoric, armor-plated shovelnose sturgeon to the shimmery goldeye.
Wyoming StateMiddletown Press

Lack of quorum stalls Wyoming tribe medical marijuana vote

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Medical marijuana won't be allowed on Wyoming's Wind River Reservation just yet after not enough people were present to vote on the proposal. The Eastern Shoshone General Council lacked a quorum of 75 people to decide the issue Saturday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. The council plans...
Green River, WYsweetwaternow.com

Wolves’ Munoz and Roberts Win Hurdles, High Jump at Regionals

RIVERTON — The Green River High School (GRHS) track and field team competed in the 4A West Regional outdoor track and field meet in Riverton. The GRHS boys had a successful performance as the team placed fourth. As for the Lady Wolves, the girls team came in eighth just a few points behind Rock Springs.
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 143 new cases, 173 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 143 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 119 and the number of probable cases rising by 24, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 213 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 173 confirmed and...
Riverton, WYcounty10.com

Wrangler Well Service – Hiring Multiple Positions – Riverton

Wrangler Well Service Inc. is accepting applications for Well Servicing Hands, Floor Hands, and Derrick Hands. Valid driver’s license required, experience preferred but not required. Competitive Wages, Health, Dental, Vision Benefit Package and Retirement Plan available. Apply in person at 2510 Airport Rd. Riverton, WY 82501 or by emailing wwellservice@tcinc.net.
Wyoming Statecounty10.com

Wyoming Game and Fish talks free fishing day {PODCAST}

(Riverton, WY) – Rene Shell from Wyoming Game and Fish joined the County 10 Podcast earlier this week. You will hear about some upcoming summer fun in the podcast, either by playing it below or finding the show on all major podcast platforms. Free fishing day is on June 5th,...