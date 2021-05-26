Entrants/Golf Teams needed in Riverton for “Dreams in Motion” tourney

Dreams in Motion, a 501 C-3 non-profit organization, hosts its first fundraising golf tournament honoring transplant recipients July 17 at the Riverton (Wyo.) Country Club. “Teams and entrants are needed to support the mission of Dreams in Motion,” says Co-Founder and Riverton, Wyo., native Bruce Tippets. ” One-hundred percent of donations/entry fees will be used for our Heroes. Dreams in Motion’s Mission Statement is to help transplant recipients or other people who are battling life-endangering illnesses. These people are our Heroes, and it’s Dreams in Motion’s intention to fulfill a person’s small dream of having a first-class experience at a college or professional sporting event.”