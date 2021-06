RUSSELL Before the rout came the redirect. Raceland led Russell just 1-0 through three innings on Saturday afternoon. Robbie West wanted more from the Lady Rams' offense. "To be real honest, I wasn't very happy," Raceland's first-season coach said. "Going into the top of the fourth, I had to get on this team because they were swinging at pitches that they don't do a good job of making contact with. ... It wasn't until the fifth, sixth and seventh when we started making Russell bring the ball back down into the zone, and that's when we started hitting the ball hard."