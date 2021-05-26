Devin Vassell’s rookie season should have Spurs fans excited

The Brooklyn Nets have two regular season MVP winners in Kevin Durant and James Harden. You don’t need a semblance of data to determine that the superstars are still very much in their primes -- you just need a pair of eyes. Kyrie Irving is clearly having the best season of his career. Blake Griffin, while past his prime, is still very much an impactful starter. Between Durant, Harden, Irving, and Griffin, Brooklyn has a total of 19 All-NBA First or Second teams made. Not a single player on the current Boston Celtics roster has ever made an All-NBA First or Second team. The fact that the Celtics even took a game off this Nets team in a playoff series is very impressive. Keep in mind that the Celtics second-best player, Jaylen Brown, was ruled out for the postseason, and their third-best player, Kemba Walker, missed a pivotal Game 4 with a knee injury. Again, the fact that they even took a game off the Nets is quite an accomplishment. So, should Celtics fans actually be excited for the future?