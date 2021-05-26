Cancel
Augusta, GA

Agencies Arrest Woman From Viral Video Of Brawl At Georgia Pizza Restaurant

 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Authorities have arrested the Georgia woman caught on camera brutally assaulting another woman in a Little Caesars restaurant. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office issued a notice last week that Brittany Kennedy, 25, was wanted for battery in connection with the assault at the Augusta restaurant. The sheriff’s office and U.S. Marshals found Kennedy on the 300 block of Calvary Drive and took her into custody Wednesday (May 26).

949thebull.iheart.com
