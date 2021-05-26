Cancel
AMARC: Surging Global Copper Demand Through 2030 to Benefit Canadian Explorers and Producers

birminghamnews.net
 29 days ago

Wind, solar, EVs expected to drive strongest demand growth for the 'red metal' in history. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ('Amarc' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) President & CEO Dr. Diane Nicolson reports that North American and global demand forecasts for refined copper, largely driven by a worldwide surge in renewable energy and electrification technology deployments, create a clear market opportunity for Canadian copper explorers and developers over the next decade.

www.birminghamnews.net
