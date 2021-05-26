AMARC: Surging Global Copper Demand Through 2030 to Benefit Canadian Explorers and Producers
Wind, solar, EVs expected to drive strongest demand growth for the 'red metal' in history. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ('Amarc' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) President & CEO Dr. Diane Nicolson reports that North American and global demand forecasts for refined copper, largely driven by a worldwide surge in renewable energy and electrification technology deployments, create a clear market opportunity for Canadian copper explorers and developers over the next decade.