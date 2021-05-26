Pacton Commences Surface Program at Red Lake Gold Project, Ontario

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'the Company') (TSXV:DLTA)(OTC PINK:DTARF)(FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce that a gravimetric geophysical survey at its Delta-2 VMS property in Chibougamau, Quebec has located a number of highly prospective anomalies down-dip from a VMS horizon, at depths greater that 300m vertical. The gravimetric survey consisted of 29.9 line-kilometres, covering an area of 4.25 square kilometres, in the south-east portion of the Delta-2 VMS property. The survey area covered approximately four kilometres of strike length of a sulphidic horizon believed to be the stratigraphic horizon that hosts the Lemoine past-producing mine located north of the property. The Lemoine mine is an isolated, high-grade VMS deposit that produced 757,585 tonnes @ 9.52% Zn, 4.18% Cu, 4.56 g/t Au and 82.26 g/t Ag between 1975 and 1983 (Source: www.sigeom.mines.gouv.qc.ca).