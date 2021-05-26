Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Eight dead after employee embarks on shooting spree at California railyard

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sa1mz_0aCHArOn00
Railyard Shooting California (AP)

Eight people were killed when a member of staff opened fire at a California railyard serving Silicon Valley.

Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said the suspect was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the largest county in the Bay Area.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said it was “undetermined” how the shooter died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40dIdN_0aCHArOn00
Shooting scene

The shooting took place at around 6:30am at a light rail facility in San Jose next door to the sheriff’s department and across a freeway from the airport. The facility is a transit control centre that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

Mr Davis said the attack resulted in “multiple major injuries”.

He did not know the type of weapon used or whether the gunfire happened indoors or outdoors. He said the victims included VTA employees. Authorities did not release any of the victims’ names.

“These folks were heroes during Covid-19, the buses never stopped running, VTA didn’t stop running. They just kept at work, and now we’re really calling on them to be heroes a second time to survive such a terrible, terrible tragedy,” Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

VTA trains were already out on morning runs when the shooting occurred. Light rail service was to be suspended at noon and replaced with bus bridges, agency chairman Glenn Hendricks told a news conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IWnAs_0aCHArOn00
Railyard Shooting California (AP)

“It’s just very difficult for everyone to be able try to wrap their heads around and understand what has happened,” Mr Hendricks said.

Two patients were transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Centre, according to spokesperson Joy Alexiou. One person was pronounced dead upon arrival, and the other was in critical condition.

Outside the scene, Michael Hawkins told The Mercury News that he was waiting for his mother, Rochelle Hawkins, who had called him from a co-worker’s phone to assure him that she was safe.

When the shooting started, “she got down with the rest of her co-workers” and dropped her phone, Michael Hawkins told the newspaper.

Rochelle Hawkins did not see the shooter, and she was not sure how close she had been to the attacker, her son said.

The attack was the county’s second shooting in less than two years. A gunman killed three people before killing himself at a popular garlic festival in Gilroy in July 2019.

At a news conference, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo lamented the “horrific day for our city.”

Gov Gavin Newsom said in a tweet that his office was “in close contact with local law enforcement and monitoring this situation closely.”

Agents from the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the crime scene, officials said.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Liccardo
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Alcohol#San Jose#Crime#California Shooting#Santa Clara County#At Scene Of Shooting#Valley Fire#County Sheriff#The Mercury News#Fbi#California Railyard#Suspect#Authorities#Bay Area#Staff Opened Fire#Transit#Bus Bridges#Silicon Valley#Stores Trains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Minneapolis, MNWNMT AM 650

Two shot dead, eight injured after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

(Reuters) – Two men were shot dead and eight others were wounded in downtown Minneapolis, police said early on Saturday. “Of the 10 victims, all are adults, five male and five female. Two deceased are male and one in critical is male”, Minneapolis Police said on Twitter https://bit.ly/3hMfib2. “Order fully...
San Jose, CAPosted by
WGN TV

San Jose mass shooting gunman: Who is Sam Cassidy?

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The gunman who killed nine people Wednesday at the San Jose, California rail yard where he worked has been identified as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy. Cassidy arrived at the light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose around 6 a.m. with a duffel bag filled with semi-automatic handguns and high-capacity magazines, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami shooting leaves 7 people wounded

At least seven people were wounded in a Friday night shooting in Miami, according to the city’s police department. Miami Police Department spokeswoman Kiara Delva told CNN that officers were notified through gunshot detection system alerts of shots fired in the Wynwood neighborhood, an art-filled spot popular with tourists. Delva...
Florida State850wftl.com

Grieving dad of Florida mass shooting victim interrupts news conference

(MIAMI) — A Florida mayor is begging the public to help “get these killers off the streets” after a mass shooting outside a banquet hall in suburban Miami. Twenty-three people were shot, including two fatally, early Sunday morning at the El Mula Banquet Hall in Hialeah, Florida, where a local rapper was celebrating his birthday.
California StateMiami Herald

California man gets 2 years in prison for laundering Bitcoin

A Southern California man who pleaded guilty to illegally operating kiosks where customers could buy Bitcoin with cash, or sell Bitcoin in exchange for cash has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. Kais Mohammad, 37, of Yorba Linda, received the sentence at U.S. District Court in Santa Ana...
California Stateasamnews.com

California Gov Newsom pardons 2 Laotian firefighters

Two refugees from Laos who have battled some of California’s biggest wildfires have been granted pardons by California Governor Gavin Newsom. Both Kao Saelee and Bounchan Keola expressed gratitude for the second chance given to them. “I have tried my best to earn that second chance and am thankful that...
Miami, FLwikipedia.org

2021 Hialeah shooting

On May 30, 2021, at least 22 people were shot, of whom two were killed, in a mass shooting in a club in Miami-Dade County, Florida, United States.[1][2][3] The three suspects in the shooting are still at large.[4] Two of the 20 injured are in critical condition. Incident[edit]. The El...
Daily Republic

California is still clearing the wreckage from last year’s wildfires [San Francisco Chronicle]

May 29—With California wildfire season getting off to an early start, workers are still trying to clear debris left over from last year’s onslaught of flames. Burned metal, concrete, ash and contaminated soil have been cleared from the majority of properties where damage occurred, the California Office of Emergency Services said in a statement released on Friday. But most affected property owners have not completed additional soil, erosion and tree-trimming work required before they can reconstruct their homes — even as state fire authorities are warning about another dry, challenging season.