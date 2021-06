This isn't the first time I've bragged on my Mia girl and it certainly won't be the last. I'll just come out and say it: I'm a crazy dog mom. Guess what? I'm not sorry for it, either, haha! Yesterday was National Rescue Dog Day. It's a day that hits my heart a little bit harder over the last year or so. We adopted my 2-year-lab mix about four months before COVID-19 hit and I cannot tell you how much of a joy it's been to have her by my side throughout the last year and a half.