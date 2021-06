To anyone who has any experience deep dropping out of Ponce/Canaveral/ Sebastian areas. I went out on Sunday trying to do some deep dropping for the first time and found it very difficult. We were dealing with currents over 3-4 knots it was ripping. We tried using up to 10 lbs of lead and could not hold bottom. When we would drop down to try to find bottom again it was merely impossible to feel if we hit. So a couple questions. Does it sound like it was just because the extremely fast current that say or is there a different problem. Also, for tilefish I am looking for flat bottom and for yellowedge and snowies contour? Any help is appreciated.