Dispute Over Shoes Leads To Alleged Assault At Graduation In Georgia
Graduation day sparked an altercation between a mom and a school administrator in metro Atlanta over the weekend. It was all because of the dress code. Martinique Smith is accused of assaulting an administrator after the graduation ceremony because her daughter was one of several Drew Charter School students who apparently violated the dress code. Because of the shoes Smith’s daughter wore — open-toe heels, rather than closed-toe shoes — she did not receive her diploma on her commencement day, WSB-TV reports.949thebull.iheart.com