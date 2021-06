Blockchain startup Securitize has raised $48 million in funding during its Series B investment round, co-led by Morgan Stanley. The Series B round was also led by Blockchain Capital. However, it is significant as Morgan Stanley Tactical Value Investings’ first foray into the blockchain industry. Co-head of the investment arm of the New York-based bank, Pedro Teixeira, will join Securitize’s board. Despite being the two largest investors, neither company disclosed the size of their stakes.