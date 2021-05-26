Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order

This game leverages Smart Delivery allowing access to both the Xbox One title and the Xbox Series X|S title. Pre-order now to get the Bunny Pack! Includes custom bunny outfit and snowboard graphic. Ultimate Edition includes the Year 1 Pass and four exclusive cosmetic packs: Cosmic, Rainbow, Neon, and Skull'n Style Packs. Grab your bike, skis, snowboard, or wingsuit and explore an open world sports paradise where the rules are yours to make—or break. - Year 1 Pass includes eight exotic kits unlocking throughout the year, plus BMX Sport add-on when added after launch. - Battle against over 50 players simultaneously in a massive multiplayer playground—over 20 players on Xbox One. - Compete in an all-out mass start race—collide, grind, and fight your way to the finish! - Ride through a seamless open world in Career mode or multiplayer events.