newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Heroes of the Storm team walks us through how they made the new Overwatch skins

By Chris Carter
Destructoid
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI really miss the days when Heroes of the Storm was more active than pretty much any other MOBA. The team has always killed it, giving it their all when developing content of any kind, and they're still killing it, even with a smaller scope due to Blizzard's cutbacks. But it's a real treat when we get a peek inside the window every now and then and see how the sausage is made: like the recent breakdown of the new Overwatch skins.

www.destructoid.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroes Of The Storm#Art#Blizzard#Moba#Game Mechanics#Valla#Nexus#Overwatch Skins#Overwatch Cosplay#Battle Net#Cool Stuff#Reaper#Goofy Things#Homage#Animators#Home#Babble#Nuances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animation
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Arts
News Break
Overwatch
Related
Video Gamesslickdeals.net

Good Smile Nendoroid Overwatch Torbjörn: Classic Skin Edition for $15.78

From the massively popular team-based shooter 'Overwatch' comes a Nendoroid of Torbjörn! This Nendoroid is fully articulated and features a double jointed neck joint, allowing for a variety of posing options! His Rivet Gun, Forge Hammer, and an Armor Pack are all included to display him fighting with or against other heroes.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Overwatch 'Funky Baptiste' Anniversary 2021 Skin Revealed

Blizzard has revealed a unique Anniversary 2021 event skin for Baptiste—"Funky Baptiste." The skin was revealed on Twitter via the official Overwatch profile in a tweet published only two hours following the Anniversary event announcement this past Sunday, May 16. In the reveal, Blizzard encouraged its players to "light up the dance floor" and "groove past your enemies" using the skin when the Anniversary celebration goes live on May 18.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Overwatch 2 PvP changes to 5v5, fresh looks at new maps and hero redesigns shown

So far, most of Overwatch 2’s pre-launch coverage has focused on the game’s exclusive new PvE component, but today during a live team Blizzard revealed some interesting new details about the changes Overwatch 2 is bringing to PvP. The most fundamental of these changes is a switch from 6v6 combat to 5v5, where the heroes’ breakdown is two DPS, two Support, and just one Tank.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Overwatch 2 Teams Will Have 5 Players Each

Devs from Blizzard Entertainment held a stream, during which they revealed some new information about the shooter Overwatch 2. The most interesting detail is the reduced number of players in the team. New maps and changes in the appearance of characters were also shown. IN NUTHSELL:. Teams in Overwatch 2...
Cancerdbltap.com

Overwatch Fan Creates a Pink Ana Skin Concept

An artist by the name of Eva Cringle, also known as Evanyla, created a Pink Ana Breast Cancer awareness skin concept similar to the game’s already existing Pink Mercy skin in Overwatch. The Pink Mercy skin is one of the more iconic skins in the game, and it has been...
Video Gamesslythergames.com

Apex Legends – How to Move While Emoting

The latest bug to hit Apex Legends is a silly one that players in the community are having fun with. Instead of being an issue like Wattson’s fences not working, it’s simply about moving while using emotes. This has led to a bunch of ridiculous animations of characters jumping around emoting. Continue reading our guide below to learn how to move while emoting. Or if you’d prefer, we also have a video too.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Overwatch Black Cat Sombra Skin Announced

Overwatch Black Cat Sombra skin was announced for the fifth anniversary of the game. As is the case every year, Overwatch will be releasing a handful of skins and other cosmetics to celebrate the game’s fifth year. Alongside, Funky Baptiste and Venus Moira, Sombra will wear a new skin —...
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Fan Trailer Creates Gorgeous Take on the Sinnoh Region

Over the next year, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus will give Nintendo Switch fans two new ways of exploring the Sinnoh region. However, that hasn't stopped Millenniumloops from imagining their own take on the original Nintendo DS game! Earlier this year, the YouTube channel shared its first fan trailer based on Gen IV, and it has now released a second video. The first trailer mostly showcased the style that its creator hoped to see from the new remake, and the follow-up takes things a step further. The new trailer can be found at the top of this page.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Overwatch 2 PvP is getting some big changes with 5v5 teams

In a PvP Livestream with the developers, the future of Overwatch 2’s competitive landscape was outlined, and there are some big changes along the way. In between all the stunning maps that were shown off, there was also the news that competitive teams are shrinking, down from 6v6 to only 5v5, with one tank sitting missing out on all the fun.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Overwatch 3.11 Update Patch Notes | Anniversary event and skins - GameRevolution

There are eight new Overwatch Anniversary skins. They are:. Cybermedic Ana (Week 1 Challenge) Birds of Paradise Echo (Week 2 Challenge) 8 Ball Wrecking Ball (Week 3 Challenge) Just keep in mind that Anniversary events have gear from all of the other loot boxes in the event so the chances of getting this year’s specific gear is a big smaller than it would be in any other event. However, everyone who logs in during the event gets a free Legendary loot box.
Video GamesGamespot

Overwatch 2 Details: New Maps, Hero Changes, And HUD Adjustments

Overwatch 2's "What's Next" livestream contained a ton of new information about the in-development sequel, including a reduction to team sizes. Peppered throughout the two-hour presentation were other details around new maps and modes, as well as adjustments to some heroes, which have been rounded up down below to help you keep track of the latest news.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Overwatch 2 teams are shrinking

The Overwatch 2 devs are detailing the PvP side of the game today in a developer livestream, and the first announcement is a big one: the game is now 5v5. There will be role lock, as well – every team will have two support heroes, two DPS heroes, and one tank. Blizzard hopes that this will make the action easier to read and give certain hero types a better chance to shine.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Overwatch 2 limits teams to only 1 tank on 5-person teams

Overwatch 2 is going to change more about the way the game works than you might have first anticipated. One of the biggest differences is the size of the teams. Where Overwatch has two 6-person squads fighting, Overwatch 2 will shrink that to 5-person teams. And those squads will have two damage and two support players, and now only one tank.
Video GamesComicBook

Overwatch 2 Will Rework Bastion and Other Heroes "From the Ground Up"

Overwatch players’ favorite character will return for the game’s sequel in Overwatch 2, but there’s a good chance your main hero will play and look differently from their current state. Bastion is one of the heroes that’ll definitely get an overhaul with Blizzard saying recently that the sentry robot and other heroes are actively being “reviewed and reworked from the ground up.” We’ve only seen a snippet of those changes already through previews of new abilities for Mei and Winston and altered appearances for different heroes, but Blizzard promised that we’ll see more throughout the year.