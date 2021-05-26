The Heroes of the Storm team walks us through how they made the new Overwatch skins

Over the next year, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus will give Nintendo Switch fans two new ways of exploring the Sinnoh region. However, that hasn't stopped Millenniumloops from imagining their own take on the original Nintendo DS game! Earlier this year, the YouTube channel shared its first fan trailer based on Gen IV, and it has now released a second video. The first trailer mostly showcased the style that its creator hoped to see from the new remake, and the follow-up takes things a step further. The new trailer can be found at the top of this page.