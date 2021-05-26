Women’s Panelist Event debuts today on UW YouTube

The University of Wyoming Alumni Association (UWAA) will debut its second prerecorded women’s panelist event today (Tuesday) via its YouTube channel. The panelist event is moderated by UWAA board member Anne Fish (B.A. ’89). It highlights four UW alumnae who discuss their career pathways, their keys to success, and any obstacles they faced and how they overcame them. The event is sponsored by the UW College of Engineering and Applied Science and UniWyo Federal Credit Union.