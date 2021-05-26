Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reno, NV

Pershing Resources Engages of UHY LLP to Conduct Audit of 2020-2019 Financial Statements

birminghamnews.net
 18 days ago

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Pershing Resources Company, Inc., (OTC PINK:PSGR), announced today that it has engaged UHY LLP, a licensed Certified Public Accounting, (CPA), firm, (https://www.uhy-us.com/), to perform the audit of its Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ending December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. The audit is expected to be completed by June 30th of 2021. UHY, LLP is a PCAOB registered accounting firm.

www.birminghamnews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
Reno, NV
Business
City
Reno, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llp#Accounting Firm#Financial Management#Information Management#Portfolio Management#Uhy Llp#Nv Accesswire#Psgr#Pcaob#New Enterprise#Mohave Standard#Floor Reno#Nv 89501#Cpa#Mining Properties#Exploration Projects#Development Programs#Government Agencies#Uncertainties#Estimates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Financial ReportsKPVI Newschannel 6

Cansortium Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

MIAMI, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in Florida, Texas, Michigan and Pennsylvania, announces that it has agreed with an independent director to issue 143,678 common shares ("Debt Shares") to such director in exchange for the cancellation of U.S.$125,000 of director fees owing. The Debt Shares are being issued at a deemed price of U.S.$0.87, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
BusinessBayStreet.ca

Viva Gold Amends Financing Terms

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. ("Viva" or the "Company") (TSXV:VAU) announces that it is amending certain non-financial terms of its brokered private placement disclosed in the Company's May 7 2021 press release pursuant to which it is offering up to 19,047,619 units of the Company ("Units") at $0.21 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each exercisable for one common share (a "Warrant Share"). Research Capital Corporation (the "Agent") is the sole agent and sole bookrunner, and has been granted the option to increase the size of the Offering by up to 15%.
Financial ReportsMontrose Daily Press

BellRock Brands Announces Update on Delay in Filing Financial Statements

DENVER, Colo., June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or the "Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis consumer packaged goods ("CPG") multi-state operator, is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual and interim financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual Filings") and the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Interim Filings"), respectively. At this time, the Company cannot confirm the anticipated filing date, but the Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to complete the Annual Filings and the Interim Filings as soon as possible. In the interim, the Management Cease Trade Order granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 3, 2021 remains in place.
AgricultureLife Style Extra

Sistema Regulatory News (SSA)

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme 11-Jun-2021 / 21:46 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme. Moscow, 11 June 2021 -...
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Gabriel Resources Ltd. Closing of US$6 million Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Further to the news release of May 27, 2021, Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU)('Gabriel' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has completed closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement') of 30,444,800 common shares of the Company ('Common Share') at a price of $0.245 per Common Share for gross proceeds of US$6.0 million (approximately $7.5 million), subject to stock exchange and other approvals as applicable.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Axion Completes the Initial Tranche of $8 Million Under the Investment Agreement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2021) - Axion Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AXV) (OTC Pink: AXNVF) ("Axion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the initial tranche of C$8,000,000 (the "Initial Tranche") under the convertible debenture investment agreement (the "Investment Agreement") that the Company entered into with KUAM (Hong Kong) Investment 01 Ltd. ("KUAM") for up to C$20 million by way of unsecured convertible debentures.
Businessbuffalonynews.net

American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ('American Manganese' or the 'Company') reports that at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2021, all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed, including the re-election of Larry Reaugh, Andris Kikauka, Edward Skoda, Norman Tribe, Kurt Lageschulte and Zarko Meseldzija as directors. DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was appointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and the number of stock options available for grant was increased to equal 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares as of the meeting's dates.
Marketsaustinnews.net

Infield Minerals Engages Integral Wealth Securities To Provide Capital Market Advisory Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Infield Minerals Corp. (TSXV:INFD) ('Infield' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce, subject to TSX Venture Exchange and all other regulatory approvals, that it has retained Integral Wealth Securities ltd. ('Integral') pursuant to an agreement dated June 10, 2021 (the 'Agreement') to provide ongoing strategic advice and support services regarding Infield's ongoing capital market activities.
Businessdallassun.com

Experion Holdings Ltd. Announces Name Change to Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (the 'Company' or 'Experion') (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRA:MB31) is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its name from 'Experion Holdings Ltd.' to 'Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.'. The Company's board of directors approved the implementation of the name change following...
Financial ReportsCision

Enersense International Plc‘s IFRS consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2020 published

ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL PLC – STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – 10 June 2021 at 01.45. p.m. Enersense International Plc‘s IFRS consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2020 published. Enersense International Plc has announced on 6 May 2021 its transition in financial reporting from Finnish Accounting Standards (FAS) to International Financial Reporting...
Politicsboulder-monitor.com

Audit Publication Statement: City of Boulder

An audit of the affairs of the City of Boulder has been conducted by Strom & Associates, PC. The audit covered the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. Section 2-7-521, MCA requires the publication of the following summary of significant findings. Summary of Significant Findings. The audit report for the...
Softwareprunderground.com

Home Improvement Disruptor Bidmii Engages MNP For Financial Consulting Services

Bidmii International Inc., Canada’s first online home improvement marketplace, has appointed national accounting firm MNP to provide a range of financial advisory services with a focus on accounting and tax solutions. The Bidmii platform offers an end-to-end solution for the home improvement industry in Canada, working to solve the major...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

CPI Aerostructures To Restate Fiscal 2020 Financial Statements

- Management Identified Errors in Inventory Costing Processes. - Error Led to Incorrect Income Reported from Sales of Certain Products. - Affected Products Accounted for approximately 15% of total 2020 revenue. - No Expected Impact on Reported Revenue and Cash Flows for Relevant Fiscal Periods. - Announces Hiring of Andrew...
Sciencemanisteenews.com

Arens: We should welcome due diligence in science, financial audits

The letter to the editor from Mr. Gerard Grabowski, "Demand accountability from Congressman Bergman, says reader", published in the May 29 edition of the News Advocate criticizing Jack Bergman is utter nonsense. Audits are performed in businesses every day by CPAs to insure that employees, citizens and stockholders are not...
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

Gratomic Engages Hybrid Financial Ltd.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ('GRAT' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FRA:CB82) is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Hybrid Financial Ltd. ('Hybrid') of Toronto, Ontario to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Gratomic and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Red White & Bloom Brands Provides Update On 2020 Audit

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. ( CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (" RWB" or the " Company"), a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, provides an update on its 2020 audited and Q1 2021 financial statements:. In advance of the...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

IGNITE Files Q1 2021 Financial Statements And MD&A

IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) (" IGNITE" or the " Company"), a global consumer packaged goods brand, today announced the filing of its financial statements, MD&A, and accompanying certificates for its fiscal Q1 2021 filings (collectively, the "Q1 2021 Filings"). The Q1 2021 Filings have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. Files Its 2020 Audited Financial Statements

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. (CSE: BTC), (CSE: BTC.PR.A), (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has completed and filed onto SEDAR the Corporation's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the related management's discussion and analysis, and the related CEO and CFO certificates for the year ended December 31, 2020.