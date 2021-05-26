Google-backed Merlin Labs reveals autonomous plane technology

SEATTLE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced the release of a new quarterly report, PitchBook's Emerging Technology Indicator (ETI), which provides in-depth analysis on the disruptive technologies and startups receiving seed- and early-stage investment from top performing VC firms. By focusing on a smaller subset of investment activity, the report provides a unique perspective on technology trends and the next generation of promising companies. In this first iteration of the report, PitchBook's Institutional Research Group tracked 171 startups who received seed- and early-stage capital from 15 top performing VC firms. Selection of these funds is based on PitchBook's methodology, which ranks past firm performance on the ability of portfolio companies to raise additional funding, the proportion of their investments that exit, and the degree to which portfolio companies increase their valuation after investment. According to the analysis, the top five areas of technology investment in Q1 2021 included biotech, fintech, decentralized finance (DeFi), health and wellness tech and e-commerce.