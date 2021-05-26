Cancel
Google-backed Merlin Labs reveals autonomous plane technology

By Sean Szymkowski
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Merlin Labs, a company that's remained in the shadows until now. On Wednesday, the company emerged from "stealth mode" to introduce itself, thanks to a successful funding round for its autonomous plane technology. Merlin Labs isn't actually building a physical plane, flying car or eVTOL -- but instead is eyeing totally autonomous technology for aircraft to fly itself. You have to click the video above, because it's spooky to see the flight gear move of its own accord.

