Report: North Korea Might Have Eight ICBMs That Can Strike America

By Eli Fuhrman
19fortyfive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Korea may have as many as eight or more intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of striking the U.S. mainland, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies in its annual report The Military Balance 2021. This comes as North Korea continues to make progress on its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, with no indications that it will readily abandon its strategic arsenal anytime soon.

