Galaxy Next Generation Awarded Bid for High School for Health Professions from South Carolina Contract

birminghamnews.net
 29 days ago

Initial Contract Into Orangeburg County School District of South Carolina Expected to Lead to Additional Opportunities. TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ('Galaxy' or the 'Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce the award of a bid with High School for Health Professions in Orangeburg County, South Carolina. The awarded bid includes Galaxy's 75' interactive panels, accessories and software.

