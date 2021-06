Think of all the best combinations in the world, and we’ll raise you this one: Marvel and Firaxis. According to a leak, the XCOM developer is working on a new superhero-themed strategy game, and it doesn’t take a genius to imagine what it would look like. The title was first reported in a Reddit leak earlier today, but Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has since corroborated the story – although he’s uncertain whether the title will be announced at E3 2021 later this month.