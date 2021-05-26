Cancel
Craig, MT

Flood advisory issued for the Dearborn River at Craig

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRAIG, Mont. - A flood advisory has been issued for the Dearborn River at Craig from Wednesday morning to Friday afternoon. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports the stage was 5.4 feet at 8:15 am Wednesday. The action stage is 5.5 feet, and the flood stage is 6.5 feet according to the sheriff’s office.

Craig, MT
Lewis And Clark County, MT
