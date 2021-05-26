Sports Physicals for the 2021-2022 School Year

On this episode of You Oughta Know, Pediatrician Dr. Rob Walter answers Shirley’s questions about COVID cases among kids, and vaccinations. Next, meet an inspiring Delaware teacher who took his imagination, some elbow grease and everyday items, and used them to make sure his students with cognitive and physical disabilities could participate in physical education classes. Be sure to catch the Distinguished Gentlemen donned in full suits as their charitable motorcycle ride travels through Philadelphia this Sunday. Learn how Wonderspaces at the Philadelphia Fashion District has repurposed large-scale interactive and immersive art installations from festivals into one space for art-lovers to enjoy. Then, we meet the chefs and founders behind Cooks Who Care, a COVID-era non-profit that supports food-service workers by delivering delicious, warm meals. We’ll look at Philadelphia’s public spaces and monuments through a new lens: Monument Lab’s Over Time app is designed to allow users to dig deeper into the living history of the city. Plus, don’t miss the exciting schedule of events at FringeArts including Hand to Hand, a 2-week circus festival!