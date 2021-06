YNP is fishing pretty darn well. The Firehole is fishing well with caddis popping off along with PMD's and Yellow Sallies. Salmonflies have been spotted on the Gibbon but not so much on the Firehole quite yet. The rest of the park is surprisingly ready to roll. Both the Gardner and Lamar are looking great and fishing well. If you are struggling catching this the trusty Pat's Rubberlegs or Prince Nymph will get the job done. Find the best dry fly fishing on the West side of the park as of now. Tight lines!