Manchester United will aim to end a run of three Premier League games without a win and finish their domestic season on a high with a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, before they take on Villareal in the Europa League final on Wednesday. United have the opportunity to win their first trophy under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when they take on the Spanish side in Gdansk in midweek but their end-of-season slump will alarm the Norwegian. Back to back defeats to Leicester and Liverpool were followed up by a disappointing draw against Fulham last weekend, as fans returned to...