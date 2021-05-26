Cancel
Orlando, FL

UCF football at Navy kickoff time, broadcast set

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago

UCF’s road contest against Navy on Saturday, Oct. 2 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

It’s the third meeting between the two programs with the Knights owning a 2-0 mark against the Midshipmen.

UCF traveled to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on Oct. 21, 2017, and came away with the 31-21 victory and followed that up with a 35-24 win the next season at the Bounce House in Orlando.

This is the fifth time in the past three seasons that the Knights have been featured on the network.

UCF 2021 SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 vs. Boise State; TBD/TBD

Sept. 11 vs. Bethune-Cookman; TBD/TBD

Sept. 17 at Louisville; TBD/TBD

Oct. 2 at Navy; 3:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network

Oct. 9 vs. East Carolina; TBD/TBD

Oct. 16 at Cincinnati; TBD/TBD

Oct. 22 vs. Memphis; TBD/TBD

Oct. 30 at Temple; TBD/TBD

Nov. 6 vs. Tulane; TBD/TBD

Nov. 13 at SMU; TBD/TBD

Nov. 20 vs. UConn; TBD/TBD

Nov. 26 vs. USF; TBD/TBD

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .

Orlando, FL
