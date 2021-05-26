Cancel
Technology

EU Guidelines Target Tech Giants Over Monetising Disinformation

Posted by msmash
 8 days ago

These "fact checkers" are a joke. This group [euvsdisinfo.eu] (an official EU organ) for instance focus on "disinformation" coming out of Russia. Not that there isn't any disinfo coming out of Russia (there's loads), but this group has been called out on many occasions for being mistaken or even deliberately spreading false or incomplete information themselves, or falsely accusing other publications of spreading disinfo. In some (not all) cases they have published half-hearted retractions. But despite several EU governm.

Posted by
Benzinga

EU Legislator Advocates User Privacy Rights Under EU Tech Rules: Reuters

An EU lawmaker has endorsed the inclusion of user privacy and anonymity rights in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and their counterparts during a European Parliament debate to tackle hate speech and child sexual abuse issues, Reuters reports. The European Commission’s Digital Services Act seeks...
Europe

EU eyes Belarus sanctions targeting sectors close to leader

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations sketched out plans for new sanctions Thursday against Belarus that will target economic sectors close to its authoritarian president, as they sought to strike …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Public Health

EU targets 1 July for European digital Covid certificate launch

The European Union’s proposed digital Covid certificate that will enable EU residents to confirm that they have been vaccinated against Covid-19, received a negative test result or recovered from the illness is “well on track to be ready by the end of June”, according to the European Commission. The EC’s...
Posted by
Alabama Public Radio

Europe Wants Social Media Giants To Do More To Stop Disinformation

The European Commission wants to hold Facebook, Google, TikTok and Twitter accountable for disinformation shared on their platforms. Under proposed rules released Wednesday, the European Commission is requesting that the tech companies do more to properly address disinformation online and show proof they've taken action. The guidance issued Wednesday urges...
Technology

Tech giants fight 'cloud wars' deep in the ocean

"The fact you can post a picture on Facebook or video on YouTube and people can see it anywhere in the world is mind-boggling, but it takes a lot of things behind the scenes and below the ocean to make it happen," says Alan Mauldin, research director at TeleGeography. It...
Posted by
Reuters

Germany, France, Dutch want more say over tech giants' start-up deals

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Draft rules targeted at Alphabet unit Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple should be beefed up to allow regulators to vet their acquisitions of start-up rivals, Germany, France and the Netherlands said on Thursday. The joint statement by German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, his French counterpart Bruno Le...
Energy Industry

New EU climate target requires 'complete transformation' of energy – panel

Weisweiler coal-fired power plant in Germany with nearby wind turbines. A simultaneous coal phaseout and renewables ramp-up will require enhanced grid investments as well as a clear regulatory framework to provide certainty, European energy leaders said. Source: RWE AG. Getting economies aligned with the EU's 55% emissions-reduction target for 2030...
Technology

FTC is Prodding the Tech Giant To Punish Fake-Review Schemers

Wall of text has some good points. Basically, though, I try to look elsewhere than at Amazon these days, though the others have similar rating problems. And practically everything I've bought at Amazon in the last year or 2 has come with a "leave a 5-star review and get a $10 rebate" or something like that in the box. I do my best to not leave such a review. Then: I also skim but mostly ignore the 1-star reviews; many of them are obviously from other sellers trying to drag the seller you're looking at down.
Economy

EU beefs up disinformation code to prevent digital ad profit

LONDON (AP) — European Union officials unveiled plans Wednesday to beef up the bloc's code of practice on online disinformation, with the aim of preventing digital ad companies from profiting off of “fake news.”. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
Business

EU wants firm pledges from tech giants in fake news fight

Facebook (FB.O), Alphabet (GOOGL.O) unit Google and other tech giants will have to pledge to do more to curb the monetisation of false information through advertisement placements, according to a European Commission document seen by Reuters. The EU executive also wants smaller social media or search services, private messaging services,...
Behind Viral Videos

EU Moves Against TikTok Over Child-Targeted Ads

BRUXELLES, Belgium (AFP) — The EU on Friday said TikTok must address concerns of aggressive advertising methods targeting children in a case launched by consumer authorities in several member states. The European Commission said the popular video-sharing app had one month to respond, saying “hidden marketing, aggressive advertising techniques targeted...
Posted by
Reuters

EU leaders tussle over emissions target in climate change talks

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - A meeting of European Union leaders on Tuesday could end without a declaration on how to meet the bloc’s new goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions due to differences over its upcoming overhaul of climate policies, officials said. Meeting in Brussels, the 27 national leaders...
Business

EU tech rules should only target dominant companies, EU lawmaker says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Draft rules aimed at reining in the power of Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc unit Google, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc should only target these U.S. tech giants, a leading EU lawmaker said, signalling a tougher stand than EU antitrust regulators. Proposed by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager...
Internet

Facebook, Google and Twitter told to crack down on disinformation by EU

The European Commission on Wednesday told tech titans such as Facebook, Google and Twitter to tweak their algorithms and boost fact-checking to stop the spread of lies and disinformation. The commission, the EU’s executive body, wants the firms to set clear benchmarks to deal with disinformation, and be more transparent...
Energy Industry

EU to target industry, transport in renewable energy rules, Commission says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – An upcoming overhaul of European Union renewable energy regulations will include measures targeting transport and industry, where the use of emissions-free energy sources are lagging, the bloc’s energy policy chief said on Wednesday. The European Commission is preparing to unveil 12 climate change policies in July, all...