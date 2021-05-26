EU Guidelines Target Tech Giants Over Monetising Disinformation

Wall of text has some good points. Basically, though, I try to look elsewhere than at Amazon these days, though the others have similar rating problems. And practically everything I've bought at Amazon in the last year or 2 has come with a "leave a 5-star review and get a $10 rebate" or something like that in the box. I do my best to not leave such a review. Then: I also skim but mostly ignore the 1-star reviews; many of them are obviously from other sellers trying to drag the seller you're looking at down.