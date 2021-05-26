Sounds Like Henry Cavill's Still Dealing With The Witcher Season 2 Injury, At Least A Little Bit
The Witcher was a huge hit for Netflix when it debuted in December 2019, and was quickly given a second season. But, the show had a lot of problems completing Season 2 (many of which, obviously, were not the production's fault), and one of the issues it faced was an injury sustained by star Henry Cavill back in December 2020, just a few months after they'd been able to start filming again. While he soon returned to set and everyone completed filming by early April, it looks like Cavill is still dealing with that injury at least a little bit.www.cinemablend.com