newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Sounds Like Henry Cavill's Still Dealing With The Witcher Season 2 Injury, At Least A Little Bit

By Adrienne Jones
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Witcher was a huge hit for Netflix when it debuted in December 2019, and was quickly given a second season. But, the show had a lot of problems completing Season 2 (many of which, obviously, were not the production's fault), and one of the issues it faced was an injury sustained by star Henry Cavill back in December 2020, just a few months after they'd been able to start filming again. While he soon returned to set and everyone completed filming by early April, it looks like Cavill is still dealing with that injury at least a little bit.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Fraser
Person
Henry Cavill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Little Bit#The Witcher#Injury Time#Stunts#Durrell Challenge#Vulcan#Star Henry Cavill#Monster Fighting Geralt#Athlete Mode#Nerve Pinch#Kudos#Henrycavill#Rivia#Normal Circumstances#Cheese#Exercise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Fires Back At Social Media Animosity, Says Fans’ Passion Is Misplaced

Superman star Henry Cavill has shared a lengthy social media post in response to all the “animosity” the actor says he is facing online. The British performer also refers to “speculation” about his “private life and professional partnerships”. In his address to those fans that have been engaging in gossip, Cavill encourages them to “move forward with positivity”. He also subtly denies any negative stories that have come out about him of late, remarking: ” I am very happy in love, and in life.”
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Witcher: Henry Cavill Pushes Back on Online Negativity, Trolling

A little less than a week ago, we had some good news to report regarding the second season of Netflix's The Witcher with showrunner and EP Lauren S. Hissrich letting fans know that they were "deep" into post-production. Now, our focus shifts to series star Henry Cavill today but it's not exactly the kind of update we like to run with. Taking to Instagram earlier today, Cavill posted a "community announcement" to push back on "speculation" and "negative assumptions" people online have been making about the actor's "private life and professional partnerships" – and he's letting everyone know that "it's time to stop." To be honest, we're not sure of the particulars Cavill may be addressing. There are the usual BS rumors and innuendo (that we won't give air to here), and Cavill has a fanbase out there that doesn't feel like he's been given a decent chance to play his Superman. But whatever the collective body of trolling was, Cavill's had enough. "I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me," Cavill explained. But if that's too much for some to deal with, Cavill ends with a closing wish for those folks, too: "If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."
Celebritiesnews-graphic.com

Henry Cavill tells fans: Be happy for me and Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill has asked his fans to be happy for him and Natalie Viscuso. The 'Man of Steel' star has requested that his supporters stop speculating about his relationship with Natalie after they made their romance Instagram official last month. Writing a personal letter to fans, he shared: "Dear fans...
Celebritiesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Henry Cavill would like you to stay out of his love life

Henry Cavill is "very happy in love, and in life" and would be "enormously grateful" if you would be happy for him. The "Man of Steel" star posted a selfie with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on his verified Instagram account with a lengthy caption which began "Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement."
Moviesheyuguys.com

Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill to return for ‘Enola Holmes’ sequel

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are set to return as detective siblings for the sequel of Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes.’. Brown will return to the role of Enola, younger sister to the world renowned supersleuth Sherlock, played by Cavill. Based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer, ENOLA HOLMES...
MoviesCinema Blend

Following Superman And The Witcher, Henry Cavill May Have Found His Next Big Franchise

Henry Cavill has been keeping quite busy over the last several years. Along with his original Superman performance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League finally being shown on HBO Max, the actor has also starred in the hit Netflix series The Witcher and starred in movies like Mission: Impossible - Fallout and Enola Holmes. Now it looks like he may have found his next big franchise: Highlander.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WB Reportedly Trying To Talk To Henry Cavill Again About DCEU Role

Despite Henry Cavill finally breaking the months-long silence about his personal and professional future to politely asking his fans and folks in general not to speculate about it in the most gentlemanly fashion possible, insider Daniel Richtman has gone right back to speculating about the actor’s personal and professional future.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Interested In Joining Fast & Furious Franchise

Henry Cavill still hasn’t shone a light on the relentless churn of Superman speculation that’s been at the forefront of the DC Films conversation ever since it was first announced J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates were rebooting the Son of Krypton without his involvement, but the actor did at least settle on his next move after he was confirmed to be returning for Netflix’s mystery sequel Enola Holmes 2.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WB’s Reportedly Offered Henry Cavill A Cameo In The Flash

Another day, another rumor making the rounds about Henry Cavill’s potential involvement in Warner Bros. and DC Films’ upcoming slate of superhero projects. The speculation has become so all-encompassing at this stage that barely a day goes by without another addition to the revolving door of gossip, with the latest tidbit centered on The Flash.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Henry Cavill Pleads with Toxic Fans to Stop Spreading Negativity

Social media has never been a place for civil discourse or rational debate. And online fandom wars have often devolved into vicious personal attacks and threats against those who disagree with one side. One person who has had enough of the toxicity is actor Henry Cavill. In a lengthy Instagram post, the Man of Steel actor directly addressed the portion of his fandom that is indulging in heated "speculations" regarding his career and personal life.
MoviesPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

‘Highlander’ Will Get A Reboot Starring Henry Cavill

There can be only one? Yeah right. Through the years there have been many different versions of Highlander, the fantasy sci-fi saga about a race of immortal beings battling to determine who will be the lone winner of “The Prize” (Hence the tagline, “there can be only one.”) Despite the solitary nature of the concept, there were five Highlander films, two live-action series, an animated series, comics, games, and more. In recent years, there have been numerous attempts to revive the series with new stars or filmmakers, but each has fallen apart.
Celebritiesepicstream.com

Man of Steel Star Henry Cavill Hits Back Speculations About His Personal Life and Career

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill has been in the center of controversy as of late amid the growing intrigue regarding his true DC Extended Universe status. The entire fandom is under the impression that Warner Bros. is quietly letting go of the British actor to make way for the studio's recently announced Superman reboot produced by Star Wars director J.J. Abrams. Although the project has been confirmed to take place outside the DCEU, it still came as a shocker to a lot of people who have been clamoring to see Cavill return for his long-overdue solo Superman sequel.