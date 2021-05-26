newsbreak-logo
Religion

We must humble ourselves before God in repentance

Cover picture for the articleDear Rev. Graham: There is so much injustice in the world. Has it always been this way, and is it too late for us to experience another revival era? – W.I. Dear W.I.: Conditions in the early to mid-18th century find a parallel in society today. The lawlessness, the crime, the immorality that is a stench in the nostrils of God is hastening God’s judgment upon this land. The ills, divisions, troubles, and difficulties that beset our nation could be turned around if its people would humble themselves before God in repentance.

